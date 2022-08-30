Atlanta waived Huntley on Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Huntley will be a candidate to resurface on the Falcons' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. He's still vying for a chance to make his NFL debut.
