Prater made his only point-after try but didn't attempt a field goal during Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory in Las Vegas.

The Cardinals have opened the campaign with 50 points combined between Weeks 1 and 2, but Prater has accounted for only two of them. In fact, he's posted the exact same stat line in those outings. Prater has been a victim of disjointed and comeback efforts so far, as Arizona has attempted two-point conversions on four of seven touchdowns to date (and didn't need an extra point following Sunday's game-ending fumble return TD). FGAs and more PATs will come as the season wears on, but for the time being it's tough to rely on Prater.