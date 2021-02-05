Peterson had 61 tackles (52 solo), eight pass defenses and three interceptions in 16 games during the 2020 campaign.

In his age-30 season, Peterson notched his most tackles since he was a rookie back in 2011 and also recorded at least three picks for the fifth time in his noted 10-year career. He isn't nearly the player he was during his prime, when he earned three first-team All-Pro bids (2011, 2013 and 2015). Still, the upcoming unrestricted free agent could get one more lucrative deal based on name recognition alone.