Fehoko (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fehoko entered the league's concussion protocol during the Cardinals' Week 4 win over the Seahawks. He ended the week with back-to-back full practices, and he has progressed enough through the league's protocol to be cleared to play in Sunday's home game. The 2021 fifth-rounder has been limited to special-teams work in the three games he has played in this season.