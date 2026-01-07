Lambert-Smith (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Lambert-Smith suffered a hamstring injury during the Chargers' Week 18 loss to the Broncos and was unable to return to the contest. The 23-year-old has two more chances to participate in practice before Sunday's playoff matchup against the Patriots. Should Lambert-Smith be unable to return, Tre' Harris and Derius Davis could see a slightly higher snap count at wide receiver.