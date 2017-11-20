Toomer recorded two tackles and also returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Toomer has seen his playing time slip dramatically with the emergence of Hayes Pullard (neck) and return of Denzel Perryman. The interception Sunday was the first of Toomer's five-year career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories