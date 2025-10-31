site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Will Dissly: Questionable for Week 9
Dissly (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
With Oronde Gadsden taking over tight-end duties for the Chargers in recent weeks, Dissly has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles, as he was a healthy inactive in Week 8 against the Vikings.
