Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Mitchell got a chance to make his season debut Week 11 versus Denver but reverted to being a healthy scratch Week 12. With Isiah Pacheco now back in action, Mitchell quietly falls back to No. 4 on Kansas City's backfield depth chart. In his lone regular-season appearance thus far, Mitchell played seven offensive snaps and failed to haul in his only target.