Chiefs' Elijah Mitchell: Won't play versus Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Kansas City's matchup versus the Eagles on Sunday.
Mitchell will now be a healthy scratch for the second straight week as the Chiefs will once again only use three running backs. His next chance to play will be the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Giants next Sunday.
