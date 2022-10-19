Butker made two of his three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

Butker returned from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener to drain a 62-yarder before halftime. While he went wide left with a 51-yard try to begin the third quarter, Butker rallied to make from 44 yards later on. Now that he's healthy again, look for Butker to resurface as one of the league's most productive kickers.