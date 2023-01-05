Butker (back) was on the practice field Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's unclear how heavily Butker participated, but his return to the field after dealing with back spasms Wednesday suggests he is making process in his recovery. The team has still yet to bring in another kicker, so it appears they may have some confidence in his ability to suit up Saturday against the Raiders.
