Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Cementing second-string job
Hunt seemingly clinched the Chiefs' No. 2 running back job with his impressive display in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bengals, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.
Hunt finished with eight rushes for 40 yards and three receptions for 23 more, but Kansas City's coaching staff was most pleased with his pass protection Saturday. A key component for rookie running backs to see the field, Hunt's blocking ability complements his change-of-pace potential behind Spencer Ware. Although the rookie third-rounder reportedly tweaked his ankle during the game, Hunt is said to be fine now and should get more chances to shine in Friday's dress rehearsal versus the Seahawks.
