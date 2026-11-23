Walker (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Since the Chiefs are coming off a 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team held a walk-through Monday in preparation for Thursday's game against the Bills. Nate Taylor of ESPN.com previously reported that the Chiefs were "optimistic" that Walker could be available for the team's Thanksgiving night contest, but with one 'DNP' now on the books, the running back has two more opportunities to log any listed level of practice participation before the team posts its Week 12 game statuses.