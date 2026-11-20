Walker (groin) wasn't spotted during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Walker hasn't practiced at all this week and should be expected to be ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona later Friday. With the Cardinals bringing their minor-league team to Kansas City this weekend, there's no reason to push Walker when the Chiefs have a quick Week 12 turnaround with a game against the Bills on Thanksgiving. Emmett Johnson will be a top-five fantasy RB1 for Week 11 once Walker is officially ruled out.