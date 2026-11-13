Walker (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Walker was added to the Chiefs' Week 10 injury report due to groin tightness that kept him from practicing Friday. Now that he's carrying an official 'questionable' designation heading into the weekend, the running back's status will need to be tracked as Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff approaches. In the event that Walker -- who is averaging a robust 109.0 rushing yards per game and has scored 11 total TDs through eight contests -- is made inactive for the contest, Emmett Johnson would be in line to handle the bulk of the team's carries versus Atlanta.