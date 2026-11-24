Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Walker (groin) will practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports. "I'm not anticipating a ton of work," Reid said. "Let's see how does. He's feeling pretty good."

Walker has been sidelined for the Chiefs' last two games due to a sore groin and was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice. Though the running back appears poised to take a step forward in terms of activity Tuesday, Reid's comments suggest that Walker will likely be a limited participant. The Chiefs will wait and see how Walker responds to practice Tuesday before having a better feel for his status for Thursday's game against the Bills.