Wright was elevated to the active roster Saturday and will kick Sunday with Harrison Butker (ankle) sidelined.

Wright joined the Chiefs' practice squad earlier this week and won't waste any time jumping up to the active roster. The second-year kicker was relatively automatic last year with the Jaguars missing just three of his 24 field goals, but all three of those misses came from 40-plus yards out. Conditions could be tricky with Sunday's game being played in Tampa Bay as the state of Florida continues to deal with the damage from the most recent hurricane.