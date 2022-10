The Chiefs have elevated Wright from their practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Harrison Butker out due to a left ankle injury, Wright is slated to handle the team's kicking duties for the second game in a row. In Kansas City's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers in Week 4, Wright made both of his field-goal attempts en route to recording 11 points.