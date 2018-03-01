Chris Johnson: No plans on retirement
Johnson said Wednesday that he has no intention of retiring and hopes to play in 2018, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports. "I'm not done yet," Johnson said. "I am still going strong. I got too much juice left."
Johnson has played exclusively with the Cardinals over the past three years on a series of short-term contracts, averaging 3.8 yards on 266 carries while scoring four times. He isn't nearly the same fast-twitch player he was in the early stages of his career and will need to land in an ideal spot in order to return to fantasy relevance, but Johnson could still be a serviceable backup for a team in need of veteran backfield depth.
