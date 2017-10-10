Chris Johnson: Released by Arizona
Johnson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After cutting Johnson at the conclusion of the preseason, the Cardinals re-signed him prior to Week 2 after starter David Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. The 32-year-old tallied 45 carries for 114 yards over four games with the team, but following the acquisition of Adrian Peterson from the Saints on Tuesday, Johnson was deemed redundant. As a result, Johnson will head back to the free-agent market and could have trouble latching on with another team in light of his weak production and lack of versatility out of the backfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Limited to 29 yards in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Notches 63 total yards•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will stick in starting role•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Struggles on 13 touches•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Set for more work in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: May be named starting RB•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....