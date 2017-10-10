Play

Chris Johnson: Released by Arizona

Johnson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After cutting Johnson at the conclusion of the preseason, the Cardinals re-signed him prior to Week 2 after starter David Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. The 32-year-old tallied 45 carries for 114 yards over four games with the team, but following the acquisition of Adrian Peterson from the Saints on Tuesday, Johnson was deemed redundant. As a result, Johnson will head back to the free-agent market and could have trouble latching on with another team in light of his weak production and lack of versatility out of the backfield.

