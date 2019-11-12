Colin Kaepernick: Private workout on tap
The NFL will hold a private workout in Atlanta for Kaepernick on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After reaching a settlement with the league in February regarding a collusion case, the situation surrounding Kaepernick has been nearly silent until Tuesday's development. According to Schefter, all 32 organizations are invited to attend the workout, which will include on-field work and an interview session. Kaepernick hasn't played since Week 17 of the 2016 campaign and turned 32 on Nov. 3, so it's unclear what type of shape he's in. That said, his representatives have said he's "working out five days a week, for three years, in preparation to play again," meaning he could garner interest from one of the 16 teams that has been forced to start at least two signal-callers this season.
