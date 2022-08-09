Leonard (back) still doesn't have a timeline to return to action, but the Colts expect him to be available this season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe added the caveat "some point" in his report, indicating Leonard's absence may extend past Week 1. Leonard has had back-to-back rough years on the health front, undergoing a small procedure on his ankle in July 2021 before having surgery to repair two discs in his back this June. The latter was performed because it was causing discomfort down his leg. Leonard remains on the active/PUP list, meaning he can practice and play in the preseason at any point. Whenever he's healthy and available to the Colts defense, he's a stud IDP, averaging 157.7 tackles per 17 games played in his four-year career.