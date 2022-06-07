Leonard will undergo a procedure for a back injury and will miss part of training camp, according to head coach Frank Reich, reports George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin.

Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. Reich said he is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but it's not clear the exact injury or procedure Leonard is undergoing.