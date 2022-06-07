Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.