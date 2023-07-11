Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday that Taylor (ankle) is "healed up" after missing the team's offseason program, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean Taylor will be a full participant when training camp starts in late July, but it does confirm that the Colts consider him healthy and expect him to be ready for Week 1. The 24-year-old missed six games last season, including the final three, and had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right ankle in January. Taylor now enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as one of the favorites to lead the NFL in rushing -- something he accomplished in 2021 when he also paced the league in carries, rushing TDs and scrimmage yards. The addition of QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall adds some competition for high-value carries, but it may also help Taylor's per-carry efficiency and eventually uplift the entire Indianapolis offense. There is some chance, perhaps, that veteran QB Gardner Minshew makes starts at the beginning of the season.