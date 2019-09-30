Colts' Marlon Mack: Ankle issue doesn't appear serious
Mack, who missed most of the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury, was not medically ruled out of the contest. Instead, he gave way to Nyheim Hines, who the Colts typically turn to in hurry-up mode, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Mack finished the contest with 11 carries for 39 yards, while seeing action on 28 of the Colts' 78 snaps on offense. That amounts to a 36 percent share, compared to his Week 3 mark of 61 percent. While there's a pretty decent chance that Mack will be limited some at practice this week, his status for this coming weekend's game against the Chiefs does not seem to be in any danger, based on this report.
