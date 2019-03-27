The Colts have a "bullish stance" on Mack (hip) as a featured running back, Kevin Bowen of ESPN FM 107.5 reports.

While head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he still considers the Colts' running back situation as a "by-committee" approach, according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Mack is clearly the leader of the pack after an eye-opening sophomore season in which the 2017 fourth-rounder totaled 10 touchdowns and topped 5.1 yards per carry in seven of 12 contests. It's possible the Colts could add a tailback in next month's draft -- especially given Mack's durability concerns thus far -- but it seems unlikely they'd invest significant capital in a backfield that already has a solid duo of Mack and receiving specialist Nyheim Hines on cheap price tags. After all, the team wasn't known to be active in pursuit of any high-profile running backs on the free-agent market this offseason, and there are bigger holes to fill on the roster at receiver, defensive line and defensive back.