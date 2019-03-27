Colts' Marlon Mack: Viewed as featured runner
The Colts have a "bullish stance" on Mack (hip) as a featured running back, Kevin Bowen of ESPN FM 107.5 reports.
While head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he still considers the Colts' running back situation as a "by-committee" approach, according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Mack is clearly the leader of the pack after an eye-opening sophomore season in which the 2017 fourth-rounder totaled 10 touchdowns and topped 5.1 yards per carry in seven of 12 contests. It's possible the Colts could add a tailback in next month's draft -- especially given Mack's durability concerns thus far -- but it seems unlikely they'd invest significant capital in a backfield that already has a solid duo of Mack and receiving specialist Nyheim Hines on cheap price tags. After all, the team wasn't known to be active in pursuit of any high-profile running backs on the free-agent market this offseason, and there are bigger holes to fill on the roster at receiver, defensive line and defensive back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...