Campbell (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com reports.
Campbell, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol after he was in a minor car accident Wednesday, did watch Friday's session from the field, with Bowen noting that "normally, if a player suffers a particularly severe concussion, they would not be attending practice just a couple of days following the injury." Supporting that notion is that coach Frank Reich indicated Friday that Campbell "is going to be fine." While there's no precise timetable for the wideout's return to practice, time is on his side, with the Colts' season opener not until Sept. 13.
More News
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Concussed in car accident•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Looks explosive in camp•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Returns to health•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: More slot work on tap•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Hopes to be healthy in February•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Fractures foot in Week 14•