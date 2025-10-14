Campbell reverted to Dallas' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Campbell was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against Carolina but played just two snaps on offense without getting any targets. He also logged six snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle. Campbell's elevation came with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot) missing Sunday's contest, so he could be hard-pressed to be elevated again if either of those two wideouts returns in Week 7 against Washington.