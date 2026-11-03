McGowan rushed five times for 29 yards and returned four kickoffs for 103 yards Sunday in a loss to the Jaguars.

McGowan's best run was a 16-yarder up the middle midway through the third quarter to take the ball to Jacksonville's three-yard line. That set up Indianapolis' only touchdown in the blowout loss. McGowan logged a modest 15 offensive snaps to starter Jonathan Taylor's 38, but the former outgained Taylor on the ground 29-23. Meanwhile, DJ Giddens paced the Colts with 43 rushing yards on six totes. The big story, of course, is that the Colts are entertaining trade offers on Taylor, and if the star RB is ultimately dealt, McGowan and Giddens both figure to take on significantly larger roles, though it's unclear which of the two would become the starter. With that in mind, it's worth noting that Giddens didn't enter until the fourth quarter and racked up all of his yardage in garbage time.