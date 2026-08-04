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Colts' Seth McGowan: Looking good in training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com/a> notes that he continues to be impressed by what McGowan is showing at running back thus far in training camp.

At this stage, McGowan, who the Colts took in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL, is competing for with DJ Giddens for slotting behind undisputed top back Jonathan Taylor. While the player that emerges as the team's No. 2 backfield option will hold limited fantasy lineup appeal as long as Taylor is healthy, his backup situation is worth monitoring ahead of Week 1 in the event that he misses time this season for any reason.

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