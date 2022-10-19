Leonard (concussion/nose/back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Tennessee.
According to Coach Frank Reich, it's primarily Leonard's recovery from the surgery he underwent to repair a broken nose he suffered in Week 4 that's keeping him from returning in earnest at this point, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. The three-time All-Pro's participation in practice Wednesday, though limited, is a positive indication, but if he can't play in Week 7, Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed will be asked to continue to hold down the fort at linebacker next to Zaire Franklin.
