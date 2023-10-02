Leonard recorded three total tackles in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Rams. He played on just 37 of the defense's 82 snaps as the Colts limited his workload while he works his way back from injury. "Once he's fully, 100 percent healthy, he'll start taking more snaps on third-down opportunities, he'll be relieved of his snap count and we'll go ahead and get back to our regular schedule," linebacker E.J. Speed told Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, regarding Leonard's playing time.

Leonard appeared in only three games in 2022 due to a pair of surgeries on his neck and back. He also missed time in the preseason due to a concussion. Leonard's snap count has declined in each of the four games. His performance may be an issue, though head coach Shane Steichen said he's not currently dealing with an injury.