Colts' Tyler Goodson: Practices in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Goodson didn't suit up for Indianapolis' win over the Chargers in Week 7, his third consecutive absence, but he now appears back to full health. He'll be available to contribute in a reserve capacity behind workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor versus the Titans on Sunday.
