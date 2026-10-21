Warren (groin) wasn't spotted on the field for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

A limited participant last Friday in the Colts' final Week 6 session on account of the groin injury, Warren was viewed as game-time decision before ultimately sitting out Sunday's loss to the Titans. His lack of involvement in practice to kick off Week 7 prep isn't a promising early sign for his prospects of suiting up this Sunday in Minnesota, but Warren will still have two more days to potentially log some on-field reps before the Colts decide on his status for the contest.