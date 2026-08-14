Colts' Tyler Warren: Doesn't play Thursday

Warren did not play in the Colts' 13-13 tie with the Patriots in Thursday's preseason game.

Warren and several other starters observed Thursday's exhibition contest in street clothes, with Pharaoh Brown and Will Mallory seeing most of the tight end snaps. Warren is coming off an excellent rookie season and will be a key piece to the Colts' offense alongside running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle). Warren's involvement in the passing game could be larger early on in the season if Pierce is still sidelined.