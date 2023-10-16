Gibson took three carries for 15 yards and caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over Atlanta.
The touchdown was his first this season, with Gibson playing more than one-third of Washington's snaps most weeks but rarely seeing more than a handful of touches. He and the Commanders face the Giants in Week 7.
