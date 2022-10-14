Wentz came out of Thursday's win over the Bears with minor injuries to his ankle and biceps, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like the Commanders expect Wentz to be fine, at least from a health standpoint, with 10 days of rest between the ugly Thursday win and an Oct. 23 matchup with Green Bay in Week 7. He was bothered by his shoulder ahead of Thursday's game, and it's possible that injury -- combined with the others -- contributed to his 22-attempt, 99-yard effort against the Bears. Wentz should get more volume Week 7 even if he's not 100 percent healthy.