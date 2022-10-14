Wentz (shoulder) completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for two yards in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

It was reported earlier in the day that Wentz was dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder, and he certainly didn't look 100 percent during Thursday's forgettable statistical showing. The fact the veteran quarterback also had to take another three sacks likely didn't help his condition, but Wentz stayed away from turnovers for the first time all season and leaned heavily on his defense and rookie running back Brian Robinson with success. The fact Wentz was once again down Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (calf) also hurt his overall prospects, but he'll have a chance for better health and perhaps the return of his two pass catchers with the extended time off before a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers on Oct. 23.