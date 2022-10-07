Samuel (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Rookie wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is ruled out, and while he hasn't seen many targets overall, his surprising dominance of Carson Wentz's TD passes (four out of eight) is part of the reason Samuel and Terry McLaurin have only three combined TDs from 527 combined total yards. Both Samuel and McLaurin get favorable individual matchups this week against a shaky group of cornerbacks, but Tennessee's interior pass rush and talented safeties could spell trouble for QB Carson Wentz and his banged-up offensive line. Samuel got at least nine targets and one carry in each of Washington's first three games, before sinking to seven targets (4-38-0) and no carries in the 25-10 loss to Dallas last week.