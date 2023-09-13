Samuel was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Samuel is no stranger to health concerns in his career, playing 76 of a possible 99 games in his career. He was able to log a full 17-game slate in 2022 on his way to a 64-656-4 line on 92 targets. And he kicked off the current campaign this past Sunday against the Cardinals by hauling in all five targets for 54 yards. Now, Samuel's health will need to be monitored ahead of a Week 2 road matchup with the Broncos this Sunday.