Mayo (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report.
Mayo hasn't played since Week 8 against the Colts due to the injury, but it appears he'll finally return Sunday against the Falcons. The return of the veteran starting linebacker should be good news for the Commanders' defense when they host the Falcons on Sunday.
