Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: At practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Croskey-Merritt (knee) was present for Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Croskey-Merritt was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, so his presence at Friday's session is a step in the right direction. Either way, the Commanders' upcoming injury report will reveal both the running back's participation level, as well as his game status for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons.
