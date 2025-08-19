Croskey-Merritt (shoulder) took 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 31-17 preseason loss to Cincinnati, adding two receptions for no gain on two targets.

Brian Robinson was held out amid trade rumors, while Austin Ekeler was merely rested. Chris Rodriguez got the start, broke off a 40-yard run on the second play and took all four snaps on the opening drive with Jayden Daniels. Croskey-Merritt then came in for the second drive and quickly scored a 27-yard TD run. Rodriguez took most of the third series, followed by Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols sharing snaps until the end of the third quarter. The week before, Croskey-Merritt started over Rodriguez in a loss to New England but came out of the game with a minor injury. After getting back to full strength in a hurry, the rookie seventh-round pick seems to be competing with Rodriguez for the chance to potentially replace Robinson. A handful of Washington beat writers have praised Croskey-Merritt as one of the standouts of training camp, fueling fantasy interest even before the recent reports about Robinson being shopped.