Dotson told reporters Thursday that he has "all the confidence in the world" heading into his second NFL season.

The 2022 first-round pick is one off the stronger candidates for a second-year fantasy breakout, coming off a rookie season in which he scored seven touchdowns in 12 games and accrued 66 percent of his yardage and 57 percent of his targets over the final five weeks. Quarterback play remains a potential problem in Washington, but Dotson doesn't see it that way and has relayed optimism about QB Sam Howell multiple times this offseason. Full-on breakout or not, Dotson at least figures to see more volume than he did last year and appears locked in alongside Terry McLaurin as one of the top two options in the passing game under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.