Dotson has been a standout at OTAs and is already establishing trust with quarterback Carson Wentz, Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dotson has consistently gotten open and become one of Wentz's favorite targets at OTAs, according to Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. Granted, the Commanders are still only holding non-contact drills, but it's encouraging to see the rookie first-round pick making a solid first impression. Top wideout Terry McLaurin hasn't been participating in offseason activities due to dissatisfaction with his current deal, so Dotson will have plenty of opportunities to continue establishing a rapport with Wentz.