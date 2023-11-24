Dotson caught all five of his targets for 52 yards in Thursday's 45-10

While Curtis Samuel (12) and Terry McLaurin (11) saw higher target volumes, Dotson was efficient with his looks as he topped 50 receiving yards for only the third time this season. The second-year wideout has been coming on after an awful start to the year, in large part because Sam Howell is consistently attempting more than 40 passes a game, and over the last five weeks Dotson has a 20-252-3 line on 29 targets, although even that productive stretch includes one game in which he didn't catch a pass at all. Dotson may need to come up big in Week 13 if the Commanders are to have a hope of keeping up with the Dolphins.