Dotson caught five of seven targets for 76 yards in Monday's preseason game against Baltimore.

Washington's first-team offense played the entire first half, putting up 17 points on four drives with QB Sam Howell throwing for 188 yards and two TDs. Dotson was the only player to see more than four targets in the half, and he accounted for 40 percent of Howell's yardage while doing his damage on short and intermediate throws. The 2022 first-round pick was more of a big-play threat than a volume guy as a rookie, though that changed somewhat over the final month of the season, portending a possible Year 2 breakout. The extended playing time Monday likely means Dotson will be held out of the final preseason game in preparation for a Week 1 home matchup with Arizona.