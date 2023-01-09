Dotson caught three of four targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys.

Sam Howell was making his first career start at quarterback and attempted only 19 passes, but Dotson was still able to flash his big-play ability. The 2022 first-round pick completes his first NFL season with 35 catches on 61 targets for 523 yards and seven TDs, and while Dotson took a back seat to Terry McLaurin in 2022, the duo could be on more equal footing in the Washington passing game next year -- whether Howell, or a veteran import, is slinging balls their way.