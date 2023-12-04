Dotson brought in two of five targets for 23 yards in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Expectations were high for another pass-heavy game for the Commanders as they attempted to keep up with the Dolphins, but for a variety of reasons, that didn't quite materialize. Sam Howell ultimately attempted just 23 passes, and Dotson tied for the team lead in targets with Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson. However, he did little with the opportunities, finishing with seventh sub-30-yard tally of the season. Dotson should have a chance for more opportunities in a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams following a Week 14 bye.